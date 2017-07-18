Live music spectacular set to roll into Hartlepool for fifth year

A music event which raises thousands of pounds for charity is to return next year, organisers have announced.

March of the Mods Hartlepool showcases some of the best Mod tribute and Northern Soul acts in the UK.

Following the phenomenal success of this year’s event, it is returning for a fifth year to The Staincliffe Hotel in 2018.

But this time music lovers will be able to enjoy three days instead of just two from Friday, March 16, to Sunday, March 18.

Friday and Saturday will be at The Staincliffe, in Seaton Carew, while the Sunday entertainment will be held at Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club.

Proceeds from the event will go to The Great North Air Ambulance, Teenage Cancer Trust and a third to be chosen by people who attend the event.

Friday, March 16 is Punk On Friday, featuring three top punk tribute bands of The Clashed, Rotten Johnny & The Anarchists, and Rigid Digits, plus DJ sets.

Saturday at The Staincliffe features a host of bands and DJs in three rooms featuring The Signatures Northern Soul band, The Extra Specials, The Paul Weller Connection, The Whodlums, The Transmitters, Luke Gallagher, The Gallerys, The Harringtons, plus DJs including Steve Worsley and many more.

Sunday, March 18, is a Northern Soul all-dayer at Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club hosted by Mick and Sandra Hanley and features a range of DJ’s including Taffy Turner, Dave Thompson, Rod Richardson and more to be confirmed.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now for the Friday and Saturday priced £8 from www.seetickets.com.