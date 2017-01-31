Liverpool and England legend John Barnes set for Hartlepool talk-in

Football legend John Barnes is set to regale fans with tales of his glorious career at a special talk-in event this weekend.

Tickets are still available to hear the ex-Newcastle United, Liverpool and Watford winger speak at Hartlepool’s Engineers Social Club in Raby Road on Saturday night.

Comedian Danny Posthill.

Also on the bill is Britain’s Got Talent comedian Danny Posthill, who will be providing entertainment, while DJ Paul ‘Goughy’ Gough of BBC Radio Tees is set to compere the event.

The night has been arranged by promoter Andy Husband.

“It’s great that we’ve managed to get John confirmed for the night and I’m sure he’ll be really popular,” said Andy.

“We’ve sold quite a few tickets, about 140 so far, but there are some left so if people want to come along they can get in touch.

“I’ve only been doing promotions work for the past year or so but it’s going quite well.

“I’ve done a One Direction tribute night a Whitney Houston one as well.”

Jamaican-born John joined Watford aged just 17 and went on to become a huge star of Graham Taylor’s side, eventually moving to Liverpool in 1987 where he won two league titles, two FA Cups and a League Cup.

He also won 79 caps for England, featuring at the 1986 and 1990 World Cups.

John has also had spells managing Celtic, Tranmere Rovers and the Jamaican national team.

Tickets are priced at £38 and includes a pie and pea supper.

Call Andy on 07429338296 for more information or to reserve tickets.

Doors open at 6.30pm.