10 things you said about the Hartlepool Marina disabled bays row

Hartlepool residents have reacted angrily to the news that some premises at Hartlepool Marina have used disabled parking spaces for outdoor seating.

Yesterday we reported how bosses at the marina were under fire for letting pub The Compass Rose use disabled parking spaces outside their property to create a summer seating area- leaving a 92-year-old woman to walk further to her favourite cafe.

The benches in the disabled bays outside of The Compass Rose.

Managers at the The Compass Rose say they have obtained three out of 11 parking spaces from marina owners, Mandale Group, who sold the spaces to them to use for outdoor seating.

Mandale Group disputes this and has said the firm was looking to improve the outdoor seating area and create a new disabled parking area.

Here is what some of you had to say on the situation:

Aly Lloyd: “It is going to get to the point where disabled and residents will be parking away from where they need to be.”

Dawn and John Young: “It’s shocking to see!”

Charlotte Macgregor: “As somebody in a wheelchair, it’s difficult enough to get parked where I can get my door opened wide enough to get my wheelchair right

up to car. Disabled people are just an after thought!”

James Barker: “Somebody tell me were not going back to the old days where the disabled are looked down on as second class citizens.”

Alison Fothergill: “Disabled bays should be accessible.”

Julie Walker: “Think it says that all the parking along the front are being removed to provide seating areas and disabled parking will be elsewhere?”

James Pearson: “It’s not right for disabled people to have to park miles away from were they are going.”

Jayne Gray: “The whole layout of the marina could be so much better.”

Rachel Swan: “Surely as part of the Equality Act 2010 they have to give access to disabled customers.”

Howard Davies Smith: “This is terrible.”