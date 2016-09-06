Borini backs Bradley’s £700k appeal for US cancer treatment

A youngster’s fight against cancer is scoring huge support from the world of football as Sunderland star Fabio Borini adds his name to those who have backed his appeal.

The striker has donated to the fund to help Blackhall five-year-old Bradley Lowery, whose family hope to raise £700,000 to cover the cost of treatment in America after his neuroblastoma returned.

The schoolboy had been given the all clear in 2014 after his initial diagnosis a year earlier, but doctors found cancer again during one of his check ups.

He is undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and has had to have his teeth removed to prevent infection.

Borini and wife Erin have voiced support for the #justonepound campaign, which has been given huge support as Bradley’s mum Gemma and dad Carl, both 33, and their friends and family ramp up calls for cash to be raised.

Around £300,000 has been collected as it stands, with Erin retweeting a photo of supporters at a fundraiser recreating the player’s goal celebration.

Fabio Borini is a fans' favourite at the Stadium of Light.

The player, tweeting via his ‏@borinifabio29 account, retweeted the appeal through @Bradleysfight, and said: “Just donated to helping this little guy.

“Easiest donation, takes 10 seconds! Let’s do it! ❤️

“Good luck Bradley.”

Erin, who tweets via @Erin_ONeill_Xo, has also posted tweets calling on people to make text donations.

It’s such a worthy cause and we’d seen the picture of him looking so poorly and thought it needed our backing. Paula Thompson

Others to have shown their backing include pundit and former England player Stan Collymore, who said: “Can we get Bradley to the US for treatment? YES WE CAN!

“Come on @Bradleysfight!”

The campaign is also being backed by the Facebook page Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma, which has also highlighted how Trevor Sinclair and presenter Vernon Kay have also said he backed the calls.

Bradley’s family said: “The support on Twitter has been amazing.

Fundraisers for Bradley Lowery show their thanks to Fabio Borini after he made a donation and voiced support for the campaign.

“Thank you for spreading the word and keep #JustOnePound trending.”

A family fun night has been lined up at the Stadium of Light after businesses added their names to the roll call of backers.

Paula Thompson, of Ancient and Modern, and Jolene Casey, of Pussy Doll Palace, which are based in the same offices in North Bridge Street, Sunderland.

Paula said: “It’s such a worthy cause and we’d seen the picture of him looking so poorly and thought it needed our backing.

“Everybody in our community needs to get behind this.”

The event will be held on Friday, September 23, from 7pm, and will feature an appearance by X Factor’s Geoff Mull, characters from Make My Day events and Marty McKenna from Geordie Shore.

The tweet by Fabio Borini, showing his support for Bradley Lowery.

People will be welcomed at a drinks reception and a buffet will be served.

Tickets are £20 for adults and £15 for children and can be bought at Aspect Garage, Home Living, The Avenue clothing store, and all Martino’s restaurants, which have all donated items for an auction or raffle.

They can also be bought by calling either (0191) 567 4447 or 0191 565 3345.