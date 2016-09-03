Centre was bouncing for playscheme

There was no time for East Durham youngsters to be bored during the school holidays when a community centre ran another successful playscheme.

Wingate Community Centre held the fun initiative for the fourth year in a row for local kids aged from three to 15.

Wingate CC fun day. Manager Joyce Collins with magician Kevin Mangles

It ran different activities every day which were all free thanks to support from Wingate Parish Council.

Children threw themselves into football, arts and crafts, dancing and for one day the centre was turned into a cinema.

The two-week playscheme was toped off with a fun day when it welcomed a magician, held a disco and fun fair.

Wingate Community Centre manager Joyce Collins said: “We had 60 to 70 youngsters every day and they loved it.

“I think the playscheme is very important as some kids don’t get holidays and don’t have anything to do when they are off school.

“We have done it every year now for four years.”

Children also received a free healthy lunch and snack each day thanks to funding from the Easington Area Action Partnership’s holiday hunger programme.

