Did you attend Hartlepool charity’s first summer fete?

A Hartlepool charity opened up its doors to the community for a fete jam-packed with fun and games.

Parents In Need of Support (PINS) welcomed families into its grounds at the Greenbank building in Stranton.

Greenbank fete and fun day.

It was the first summer fete the charity has staged after moving into its new premises earlier this year.

But the day on Friday was so successful, similar events are planned in the future.

Organisers were blessed with great weather and enjoyed a variety of games and activities.

Richard Shaw, known simply as The Bubble Man, kept youngsters enthralled with his impressive bubble demonstrations.

Greenbank fete and fun day.

There was also a teddy bear’s picnic, lots of stalls to browse, tomblas, arts and crafts, fun games and competitions such as naming two red lions at the entrance to Greenbank.

Kay Barron, manager of PINS, said: “Camerons brewery allowed us to move into Greenbank in January and have been very supportive of us.

“We wanted to open it up to the general public and bring some sort of community spirit together, so we decided to hold a summer fete.

“It was very successful. This was the first one we have held because the larger premises gave us the opportunity.

Greenbank fete and fun day. Stacey Gibson and daughter Ava Clarke aged 3

“We hope to continue and possibly do something at Christmas.”

Parents In Need of Support has been running for 20 years and supports families who are affected by a family member’s drug or alcohol misuse.

It is supported by the Big Lottery Fund and offers a wide range of services including practical and emotional support, advice, information and training. PINS has five members staff, ably backed up by a team of volunteers, many of whom are parents themselves who have been affected by their son or daughter’s addiction and have gone on to train as support workers to help others in a similar situation.

People can borrow from an intensive library of books, DVDs, CDs leaflets and other information.

Greenbank fete and fun day.

For more details about Parents In Need of Support call (01429) 260110.