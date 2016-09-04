Families enjoy entertainment-packed Peterlee Show as thousands attend over weekend

Families enjoyed an entertainment-packed weekend show as the weather failed to dampen a popular event.

The Peterlee Show, held on the Helford Road playing field, attracted about 3,000 people over Saturday and Sunday.

Families enjoyed the Peterlee Show across the weekend.

There were performances from Peterlee GT Brass Brand, dancers and cheerleaders, as well as a fireworks display, football tournament, dog show and horticultural show.

There was also an auction and a funfair, while vintage stalls were also in operation.

Despite the rain of Saturday, the event proved to be a big success.

Janet Hugill, one of the organisers of the show, said: “We had a wonderful weekend, despite the weather on Saturday, when it was very, very wet.

“It ended up being glorius on Sunday, when we had some rock n roll bands on the stage.

“There were between 2,000 and 3,000 people there over the weekend, and possibly even more. The funfair was busy the whole time.

“We’re delighted with how it all went.”

The football tournament was included in the event for a ninth year, while the horticultural show marquee was open all weekend for visitors to view the flowers and vegetable winners on display.

The Dog Gone Daddys on stage at Peterlee Show on Sunday

An auction of all the produce was held on Sunday, while visitors were able to browse numerous marquees dedicated to voluntary organisations and information stalls.

The Mayor of Peterlee Coun. Mary Cartwright with the Silksworth u9 football team who beat Seaham Coast u9s in the final of the Peterlee Football competition, on Sunday.

Enjoying Peterlee Show on Sunday despite the rainy weather are Jodan Abbott and Riley Demuschamp (3)

Starz Drama School singing at Peterlee Show on Sunday.

The Breast Cancer Awareness stall at Peterlee Show on Sunday.

Carol Horlock (left) and Dawn Simms take time out from the Breast Cancer Care stall to admire the blooms in the horticultural section at Peterlee Show on Sunday.