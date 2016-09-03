Firefighters tackle house blaze in Hartlepool

Mitchell Street, Hartlepool. Image: Google Maps

Mitchell Street, Hartlepool. Image: Google Maps

Firefighters were called into action after a house caught fire in Hartlepool.

It happened in Mitchell Street at 9.42pm yesterday.

An ambulance was requested for a person who suffered smoke inhalation.

