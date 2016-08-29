Fun in the sun at Rossmere Park

Families enjoyed fun in the sun at a successful community fun day.

A free sports activity fun day in Hartlepool’s Rossmere Park was held for the benefit of local residents and went down a storm.

Richard Swales tries archery with Claire Blanchard at a family funday in Rossmere Park, Hartlepool. Picture: TOM BANKS

Visitors soaked up the sunshine and a host of activities including children’s archery and climbing. There will also be funfair rides, inflatables, a face painter and a badge making workshop.

Members of the Hartlepool Borough Council’s Sports Development Team, led the activities along with staff from the Belle Vue Sports and Youth Centre, and West View Project.

Tara Davison, a neighbourhood development officer for Hartlepool council, said the aim of the day was to provide something for the whole family and help to build community spirit in the area.

People also had the opportunity to enter a free draw for the chance to win a £100 Asda voucher.

Mckenzie Hall tries archery with Claire Blanchard at a family funday in Rossmere Park, Hartlepool. Picture: TOM BANKS

The event was the idea of Manor House ward Councillors Marjorie James, Allan Barclay and Stephen Akers-Belcher.

It was made possible with funding from the three councillors’ ward budgets and the also of fellow councillors for Foggy Furze of Kaylee Sirs, Kevin Cranney and Christopher Akers-Belcher together with Fens and Rossmere ward councillors Alan Clark and Jim Lindridge.

