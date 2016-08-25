GCSE Results: Manor Community Academy pupils delighted with grades

Overjoyed pupils at Manor Community Academy are celebrating after a successful year of GCSE results.

Pupils at the school on Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, arrived early to collect their eagerly anticipated results which saw 75% of pupils achieve the nationally expected levels in English.

The school was unavailable to provide the percentage of pupils who achieved five A* to C GCSE grades or the percentage of A* to C grades achieved in maths.

Top performing students at the academy, which is sponsored by the Northern Education Trust, include Jack Dobson who is the academy’s highest attaining boy with nine A* grades and three A grades.

Kelsey Phenix was Manor’s highest achieving girl with four A*s, five A’s and a B.

Head girl Sarah McKie, 16, from Fens, was delighted with her two A*s, two As and five Bs, which meant she could go on to do A levels at English Martyrs.

She said: “I burst into tears when I opened my results. “I have been worried about my results for the last couple of weeks, but now I am absolutely delighted and can’t believe I got a B in in physics!”

Student Rachel Blakey, 16, from Fens, also did well, gaining two A*, three As, three Bs and a C.

“I burst out crying when I opened my results and my mum was crying as well,” she said. “I did so much revision for the exams and was quite overwhelmed by them, so I am delighted now.”

Ben Rutherford, 16, from Fens, was also thrilled with his achievements, receiving four A grades in subjects including biology, history and geography.

He said: “I was pretty nervous about the results, but now I am over the moon.”

Emily Attwood, 16, from Fens, achieved four A*s and four As. She said: “I just cried when I opened my results as I was so happy that all my hard work paid off.”

Principal Anne Malcolm congratulated her students on their results and thanked her teaching staff, students and their parents, for the dedication and commitment they have shown.

She said: “I am pleased with the performance of our students and the success which many of them have enjoyed today.

“It is obvious that hard work pays off and those students who have achieved, have worked hard for their five years at Manor.

“I would also like to pay tribute to our parents who have a huge part to pay in their child’s success.

“The support that parents give to their children and the partnership with our academy makes a huge difference. “We are thrilled for our students who have achieved the top grades, but we are equally pleased and proud of those students who have found some aspects of learning difficult. “They have persevered in order to gain the qualifications which will ensure that they can progress to the next stage of their education and training.”