GCSE Results: St Hild’s School celebrates fantastic results

Pupils at St Hild’s Church of England School were celebrating today after picking up their excellent GCSE results.

The school, on King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, saw 53% of pupils earn five A* to C grades overall and saw 70% of pupils achieve A*s to Cs in Maths.

Head girl Kate Elvin and head boy Ben Harrison celebrate their GCSE results.

In English, 60% of students achieved grades A* to C, with the vast majority of pupils gaining the grades needed to progress to the next stage of their career.

High achieving student Ben Harrison, 16, from Clavering, was delighted after picking up 14 A*s in all of his GCSE’s.

Ben, who is head boy at the school, said he was over the moon with his results, which saw him achieve the top grades in subjects including maths, English, geography, and history.

He said: “I am so pleased with these results and my parents are over the moon.

“I worked so hard for them and revised every night.

“I wasn’t expecting these results, I thought I would do well but not this well!”

Head girl Kate Elvin, 16, from Bishop Cuthbert, who is Ben’s girlfriend, also did impressively well, gaining 10 A* and four As.

She will go to English Martyrs Sixth Form to do A levels.

She said: “I am over the moon and I put in a lot of hard work over the last six months.

“I couldn’t sleep last night as I was so nervous, but all the revision had paid off!”

Meanwhile musical pupil Tay Temple, 16, achieved three A*’s and nine A grades and will go on to study song writing at BIMM College in Manchester.

She said: “I am so pleased with these results which mean that I can go to Manchester to study song writing at the same college that stars such as Tom Odell have been to.”

Charlotte King, 16, from Clavering, was overjoyed with three A* and nine A grades. She will go on to study A levels at Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

She said: “I am over the moon as I put in a lot of revision and now all my hard work has paid off.”

Bethany Hayes, 16, from Clavering, achieved six A* in subjects including physics and further maths.

She also picked up seven A grades and will go onto study A levels at English Martyrs Sixth Form.

She said: “I was so shocked when I opened my results envelope, as I found the exams really hard, so I am really pleased.”

Bethany Scott, 16, from King Oswy, picked up three A* and seven A grades overall.

She said: “I didn’t think I would do so well, as it has been a tough year with all the revision. I am so happy.”

Headteacher Tracey Gibson was delighted with the results which she said were a testament to the hard work of students and staff.

She said: “We are very pleased with our improved results; they reflect the hard work and commitment of our pupils and staff along with the continued support we receive from parents and carers.

“There have been outstanding individual successes at all levels and it is a delight to see the vast majority of our pupils have gained the grades they expected to progress to the next stage in their chosen careers.

“We wish our graduates well and are very proud of their achievements.”