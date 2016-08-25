GCSE results: Success at Wellfield School

Staff and students are celebrating their best ever progress in this year's GCSE results.

The Wingate school achieved a record number of A* and A grades, with maths results consistently well above the national average.

Staff and students at Wellfield School celebrate GCSE results.

Linda Rodham, headteacher, said: "I would like to congratulate all of our students who are once again a credit to themselves and the school. Many students exceeded their expectations and the school is very proud of the good progress of students of all abilities.

"The continued success at Wellfield reflects a fantastic team effort and the hard work and commitment of the whole school community."

Among the high achievers was Lucy Miller, who scooped 13 A*- C grades, including 11 A*- A grades and Reiss Luke who achieved 13 A*- C grades, including 10 A*- A grades.

Others who deserve special recognition are Lucy Newton, Etan Stout and Lara Forster. Lucy made the most progress of any student during her five years at Wellfield achieving 13 A*- C

grades, including 7 A*- A grades. Ethan Stout and Lara Forster achieved 13 A*- C grades, including 6 A*- A grades.

Mrs Rodham, said: "Staff and governors are proud of every student’s achievement and wish them every success in the future. At Wellfield we encourage children to not only achieve their potential academically but to also excel in all aspects of school life. "

Chairman of governors, Sue Saiger, said: "Everyone in our community, from parents, governors to staff would again like to say how pleased we are with the results achieved by our students.

"This is down to the continued hard work from the students and all who have helped them achieve their potential."