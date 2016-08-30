Golden Hartlepool couple’s generous gift to help others

A selfless Hartlepool couple raised hundreds of pounds for a cancer charity when they shunned presents for their Golden Wedding anniversary.

Kind Joan and Ged Hanlon celebrated 50 years of marriage with a party surrounded by family and close friends.

Joan and Ged Hanlon on their wedding day in 1966

But instead of asking for gifts, they asked well-wishers to give to a collection for Marie Curie cancer care in memory of Joan’s brother-in-law who died of the disease in June.

They were delighted with the total which came to £300 and has now been presented to Hartlepool’s Marie Curie fundraising group.

Joan, 66, said: “It is in loving memory of Alan Greenhow. He was my sister’s husband and was found to have a tumour on his pancreas which the hospital could not do anything about.

“He was such a caring and loving man. Marie Curie and Macmillan nurses helped a lot with the care they gave the family.”

Ged, 68, said: “When we sent out the invitations for our anniversary we said no presents and just asked for a donation to Marie Curie.”

Lisa Wild, the charity’s, community fundraiser for the Teesside area, explained the money will be used to help nurses care for people with a life-limiting condition.

She said: “It will help to fund our services in the North East including across Teesside. Our nurses go into people’s homes and provide support to anyone living with terminal illness to enable them to stay at home or wherever they want to be and be able to stay with their families.”

And Lisa said she was delighted to receive Joan and Ged’s generous donation.

She added: “It is an amazingly kind thought and is really very kind and generous.

“It was a lovely thought to not have presents and to think of us by giving us a donation instead.

“We really appreciate it.”

Joan and Ged, of Clavering, were married at St Teresa’s RC Church in Hartlepool on August 6, 1966.

They have sons Gerard, Paul and Andrew, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Ged worked as a locomotive engine driver at the steelworks and Joan worked at a chicken factory in Brenda Road before bringing up the family.

Ged said of the last 50 years: “It’s been brilliant. I would marry her again tomorrow.”

Marie Cure is looking for more fundraising volunteers in Hartlepool. For details call (0191) 2191243.