Happy birthday to Irene who is 106

A Hartlepool pensioner is celebrating in style after reaching her 106th birthday.

Irene Wilson had two family parties to make sure her big day didn’t go without a bang.

106 year old Irene Wilson celebrates her birthday with five generations of her family, Valerie Stewart, Alison Stewart-Smith, Naomi Lott and Jesse.

The Seaton Carew pensioner held a first event where there were five generations of her family, including daughter, Valerie Stewart, 72, granddaughter, Alison Stewart-Smith, 49, great-granddaughter, Naomi Lott, 25 and great, great-grandson, 11-month-old, Jesse.

Then there was a second celebration on the big day with family who couldn’t make it to the first party.

Irene, who has been living with her daughter and son-in-law in Seaton Carew for the past three years, is currently staying at the Divine Care Centre in Wingate, where she is recovering from a fall.

Valerie said age is finally starting to catch up with her mum, but she is still enjoying her life and loved her celebrations.

Three years ago she was still very active Valerie Stewart

She said: “Until about three years ago she was still very independent, living on her own and even going into town on the bus with her walking stick.

“She used to go out every Wednesday morning and used to go to church twice on a Sunday.”

Irene was born in Shildon, where she met and married her husband, Jack, and had her only child, Valerie.

The family moved to Seaton Carew in 1949 and remained there, with Jack working as a superintendent registrar.

Irene, who was widowed in 1985, was a member of the Independent Methodist Church in Greatham and was herself a methodist minister.

She puts her long life down to no alcohol, no smoking and a good Lord.