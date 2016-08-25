Hartlepool Carnival raft race is back this weekend

Hartlepool’s headland area will be buzzing with fun on the sea and live music on shore this weekend when a popular carnival event returns.

Hartlepool Carnival’s Raft Race takes place on the Fish Sands on Sunday afternoon.

Carnival organisers and the Pot House pub have laid on an afternoon of live music from top local artists plus children’s rides and fun for the whole family.

The raft race has become one of the highlights of the carnival calender since it returned in 2014 after an eight year break.

Teams of rafters will put their hand-made vessels to the test on a race to the shore in colourful fancy dress.

Last year saw teams dressed as everything from soldiers to Minions and ducks to ghouls take to the water.

Registration for this year’s race has now closed.

A carnival committee spokesman said: “We would encourage people to come along and continue to support this wonderful event and build on the success of the last two years.”

Judging of the fancy dress will take place 15 minutes before the race is due to start between 2.30pm-2.45pm.

But the fun begins from 12pm with a Carnival Capers sing along for children, followed by up and coming Blackhall singer-songwriter Charlie Campbell, then Be Bop and Lula, Hartlepool band Mojo Hobo and the Halcyons until around 5.30pm.

This event is weather dependant so check the Hartlepool Carnival Facebook page for updates.

The committee is looking for new volunteers. For info email hartlepoolcarnival@hotmail.co.uk.