Hartlepool Council takes on 21 youngsters ‘for the future’

The latest apprentices to be taken on by Hartlepool Council have been welcomed to their new roles at a special event in the Civic Centre.

Twenty one new recruits are joining the authority this year, taking the total number of apprentices it employs to 45.

The new recruits, along with a number of existing apprentices who are progressing to the next level of their apprenticeship programme – a joint initiative between the council and Hartlepool College of Further Education – gathered in the council chamber to meet chief executive Gill Alexander.

She congratulated the new apprentices on securing their posts and she also praised the existing apprentices for their achievements to date.

She said: “We need to recruit and invest in young people because they are not just the future of this council they are the future of the town.

“I want to congratulate you on being selected for an apprenticeship because I know that we have a rigorous recruitment process that aims to ensure that we get the best.

“There are lots of success stories at this council involving people who came in as apprentices and who have gone on to have really fulfilling careers.”

The apprentices are working in a variety of disciplines across a range of departments.

Nicole Richardson, 16, who has just left High Tunstall School, is doing an apprenticeship in administration in the child and adult services department.

She said: “My nanna and granddad both worked for the council and I’m really excited to be given this opportunity.”

Katie Dignen, 17, who attended English Martyrs Sixth Form College, is doing a customer services apprenticeship in the chief executive’s department.

She said: “The Council is a big organisation, very diverse and a good place to work.”

Darren Hankey, principal of Hartlepool College of Further Education, said: “We have an excellent working relationship with Hartlepool Council and as an organisation they are always keen to create opportunities for local young people.”