Hartlepool disability support group surprise gain from carnival float success

A club that helps disabled people in Hartlepool to have fun was given a surprise boost thanks to one of this year’s carnival float winners.

The Beat About Hartlepool Drum Group and customers of The Nursery Inn pub came third in Hartlepool Carnival’s parade earlier this month for their colourful trailer based on Characters From the Deep.

They decided to donate their £70 winnings to Kev’s Club which provides a place for anyone over 17 with a disability or learning difficulty to relax and socialise.

Allison McLean, who helps to run Kev’s Club, said: “We are so overwhelmed by their amazing generosity and can’t thank them enough.

“Members from the Beat About Hartlepool Drum Group even said they would love to visit the club with their drums and get everyone beating along we can’t wait to make even more noise.”

The group’s carnival float impressed the judges with their sea life theme which involved members dressing up as sharks, King Neptune and lobsters, and was decorated with inflatable dolphins, star fish and sea plants.

Andrea Vasey and Tracy Boddy from Beat About Hartlepool Drum Group and members of The Nursery Inn, in Hopps Street, presented Kev’s Club’s volunteer kitchen manager Judith Winspear with £70 donation.

Kev’s Club is based in Newholm Community Centre, Newholm Court, and meets every Wednesday at 6pm-9pm.

Allison was recently nominated in the National Diversity Awards for her commitment to the club which also won the Pride of Hartlepool Community Group 2014 and Vela Groups Hartlepool Community Achievement Award 2013.