Hartlepool gym owner invites karaoke fans to flex vocal muscles for cancer fight fundraiser

A Hartlepool gym owner and two pals are inviting people to flex their singing muscles at an upcoming charity night.

Ste Cotson, 26, who runs the LAB gym on the headland is hosting is hosting the fourth annual Cash 4 Cancer 4 with the help from Micky Allen and Kyle Jeffries.

It’s great to see everyone come together for a good cause Ste Cotson

Owton Manor Social Club, in Wynyard Road, is the venue for the night of karaoke and fundraising, including an auction featuring a football bot signed by Paul Gascoigne.

It all takes place on Saturday, September 3, starting at 6.30pm until midnight.

Tickets are £5 each and the proceeds will go to a number of different charities.

Ste held the first Cash 4 Cancer in 2013 as one of his clients lost her son at a young age.

“We became close friends and I wanted to do something in memory of him,” he said.

“I think the main thing in life is to be able to give something back to others. It’s my way of saying thank you to everyone who has showed us support and giving something back to the community.

“It’s great to see everyone come together for a good cause.”

Kyle, 30, added: “We have a target in mind. But whatever we raise is bonus.

“It means a lot to me to be able to do this charity night as it’s something that is very close to my heart.”

Micky, 32, said: “It’s the fourth year in a row we have done this and the support and atmosphere is absolutely incredible.

“I hope that this is our biggest night yet and everyone has a great time.”

Tickets are available from LAB gym, on Darlington Street, or contact Ste on 07482 254452.