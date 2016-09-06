Hartlepool hospice benefits from church coffee mornings

Members of Saint Joseph’s Church, Hartlepool, have raised a generous £155 for Hartlepool & District Hospice.

Every fifth Sunday, following 11 o’clock mass, the congregation were invited for coffee at the church.

Organised by Greta Disley and Katie Armes, with the support of Father Michael Griffiths, the events raised £155 through donations, all of which was very kindly donated to the Hospice.

The money raised will go towards helping to fund the specialist care services which the charity provides to local people and their families who are affected by an incurable illness.

Greg Hildreth, a fundraiser at the hospice said, “I would like to say a very big ‘thank you’ to the members of Saint Joseph’s for their warmth towards the work of the hospice.

“I hope that they enjoyed raising the money in such a sociable way.

“The support of our local community is vital in enabling the hospice to continue to provide their unique services and donations like this all make a difference.”

Greta said: “I can’t give enough thanks to the hospice for providing a place that gives such care for our loved ones.

“On behalf of all at Saint Joseph’s, I am very happy to be able to help, and the hospice will be in our thoughts for future fundraising.”

It costs £2.34million to continue providing the current range of services at the Wells Avenue hospice which receives only 24% per cent NHS funding.

The outstanding £1.78million must be raised through the local community and other fundraising initiatives.

If you are part ofa group which would like to support the Hospice, you can get in touch on 01429 855555.