Hartlepool mum who battled a brain tumour to take on Great North Run

A Hartlepool mum who underwent life-saving brain surgery to remove a tumour is aiming to put her best foot forward to raise cash for charity.

Emma Cox was diagnosed with a brain tumour after falling ill soon after giving birth to her second child.

“I’ll just be glad when I get over the finish line.” Emma Cox

The 32-year-old underwent surgery to have the tumour removed two years ago .

Now, after being given a second lease of life she has signed up to take part in the Great North Run in aid of the Brain Tumour charity.

The event will see the mum-of-two, from Manor House Estate, Hutton Henry, take on the gruelling 13.1-mile course from Newcastle to South Shields on September 11.

She said: “I’ve never been a runner and always said I would never take part in the Great North Run.

“I am kind of dreading it but also looking forward to it. I’ll just be glad when I get over the finish line.”

Mrs Cox had been diagnosed with a brain tumour six weeks after giving birth to her second child after starting to feel unwell.

She had originally been treated for vertigo but after a week of no improvement her GP referred her straight to hospital.

“At first the doctor thought it might have been vertigo as women’s bodies change after giving birth.

“But when I said there was no improvement she started asking me different things, I think she knew but didn’t want to frighten me so sent me to the hospital.

“A few weeks later I had my operation. I was lucky as it was in the lining of the brain and it was easy for them to get to.

“I’m feeling pretty good now. Some people who have had brain surgery say they suffer like they have a hangover, but I’ve been fine.”

Mrs Cox decided to sign up to the Great North Run in a bid to raise cash for the brain tumour charity.

“I have been struggling with my training recently due to a bad back, but I’ve just been going out for smaller runs.

“I’m not the fastest runner but I’m sure I’ll get round. It might take me five hours but I’ll get round it.

“Taking part not only lets me give something back, it is also giving me some focus as I’ve always struggled with my weight and because of me being so ill after giving birth I’ve never had the chance to try and lose the baby weight.

“It is a big challenge for me but everyone has been really positive and so supportive.”

The Great North Run is one of the world’s biggest half marathons with thousands of runners taking part and many more unable to secure places.

Runners start in Newcastle and finish on the Leas in South Shields.

For details on the Brain Tumour Charity visit /www.thebraintumourcharity.org

