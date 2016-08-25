Hartlepool school on a High after GCSE results

High Tunstall College of Science in Hartlepool is celebrating today after its GCSE rate improved.

The school in Elwick Road recorded a pass rate of 60.5% of students achieving at least five A* to C grades including maths and English when new Government measures have been applied.

GCSE results at High Tunstall College of Science. Picture by FRANK REID

Delighted head teacher Mark Tilling said: “This is fantastic news for High Tunstall College of Science and demonstrates the high quality of our curriculum and the teaching that is going on.

“High Tunstall students are hardworking and dedicated to their studies and in an era of change in education they have dug in and produced very good GCSE results once again.”

Kate Todd-Davis, 16, of High Throston, achieved five A*, five grade As and one B.

She said: “I’m really pleased, I think all the hard work paid off.”

Amy Crowther, 16, was also delighted with her results of one A plus, five A*, three As and one B.

She said: “I feel overwhelmed, I was nervous beforehand.”

Ella Maxwell, 16, from Hart, who earned six A*, five As and a B, said: “I’m really happy.”

Alana Albrighton, of Bishop Cuthbert, received the school’s first A* in Design and Technology product design for 10 years.

A tearful Lauren Culley with her GCSE results at High Tunstall College of Science. Picture by FRANK REID

And there were tears of joy for Lauren Culley, who achieved an A in citizen studies, two Bs and 5 Cs despite the trauma of her mum Sara being seriously ill.

“I would come to school on a morning before an exam and just sit and cry,” said Lauren.

She said her grades exceeded her expectations and thankfully Sara is now getting better.

Mr Tilling said: “Lauren was dedicated and got the support of staff when she needed it.

Poppy Downer (left) and Britney Ali-Parrott with their GCSE results at High Tunstall College of Science. Picture by FRANK REID

“I’m really proud of her.”