Hartlepool soldier Jordan impresses during Army training

A young Hartlepool soldier is looking forward to a bright career in the forces after passing out.

Seventeen-year-old Jordan Sanderson achieved the position of Section Commander and put in charge of 12 junior soldiers during his year of basic training in Harrogate.

Jordan also impressed with his skills in the boxing ring, winning an award for best boxer of the whole army camp and victory in his first bout.

He previously boxed for Hartlepool’s Elite Boxing Club.

Jordan, who attended English Martyrs School, has progressed from junior soldier to the rank of Private.

His proud family, including mum Vicki Sanderson, brother Kian Ford, step-dad Steven Watt, grandparents Clare and Alan Rawlings and friend Steven Watts, all attended his passing out parade.

Vicki, of Foggy Furze, said: “Me and all his family and friends are so proud of Jordan, I couldn’t have wished for anything better for him in life. He’s done so well and we are so proud of him for getting through training and in to the Army.”

Jordan will soon join the Yorkshire Regiment at Catterick.