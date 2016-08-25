Hartlepool student Charlotte celebrates GCSE results after battling back from shock heart attack

Inspirational teenager Charlotte Hall fought back from a shock heart attack during her GCSE exams to earn nine passes.

Charlotte was at home in bed during the middle of her exams when she was struck with the coronary which left her hospitalised for a week.

But the determined sixteen-year-old amazingly returned to English Martyrs school just a week after being discharged to sit two more exams.

Charlotte, who got her results yesterday, said: “I was really scared because I didn’t know what was going on.

“I knew something was wrong as I had pain in my jaw, chest and arm.

“I was usually really healthy.” Charlotte, of Rift House, alerted her mum and was taken to North Tees hospital in Stockton.

It was not until she was transferred to James Cook hospital in Middlesbrough that doctors confirmed she had suffered a heart attack.

It was discovered Charlotte had a hole in her heart which had not been picked up on before.

She spent the whole of the May half term week in hospital after sitting around half of her exams before the break.

Charlotte was forced to miss a number of exams but summoned up the strength to sit her chemistry and history papers to the amazement of her teachers.

Victoria Parker, her head of house, said: “We were obviously mortified that someone her age could possibly have a heart attack.

“To happen when it did was awful for her but she showed the ultimate resilience, enthusiasm and dedication to her studies.

“I think it is a miracle she was even able to come back to school and sit the exams she did.”

Charlotte received an A* in design and technology, three As, four grade B and one E.

“I’m really happy,” she said. Charlotte, who is now on long-term medication and waiting to hear about an operation to close the hole in her heart, added: “I’m on the mend now.”

She will be back at English Martyrs’ sixth form to study A-level maths, English literature, RE and psychology in September.

Education chiefs at Hartlepool Borough Council say indications are results overall are down on last year in line with the national picture – although some schools reported improvements.

Mark Patton, assistant director (Education), said: “Pupils in the town have every reason to be proud of their achievements, which reflect a lot of hard work by themselves and by the staff in their schools.

“Some of our schools are reporting improvements on last year, others a slight dip.

“I want to thank the school staff, parents and carers of all our students for the support they give their young people to help them to achieve at school.”

Councillor Alan Clark, Chair of the council’s Children’s Services Committee, added: “I’d particularly like to congratulate High Tunstall College of Science who have backed up their recent Ofsted report with improved GCSE results.

“St Hild’s Church of England School has also bucked the national trend by improving its GCSE results.

“In the coming days – as soon as we have received results from all schools – we will be taking a close look to establish a fuller picture in Hartlepool.”