Hartlepool ten pin bowler Amy wins three medals at national competition

Ten pin bowler Amy Teal skittled out the opposition at a national competition returning home with a clutch of medals.

The 17-year-old from Rift House, Hartlepool, won one gold, two silver and one bronze in the Junior Triple Crown event held in Norwich.

She received her second call up to the England Ladies Under 19 team after a tough year of qualifying competitions and a day long trial against England’s to 20 bowlers under 19.

Amy, who is a member of Sunderland Excel Bowling Club, said of her triple crown success: “I’m quite happy.

“It was my last event for the Under 19s and is the most amount of medals I have won in a triple crown before.”

The Triple Crown is one of the most prestigious events on the National Association of Youth Bowling Clubs (NAYBC) calender.

It was Amy’s third appearance at a triple crown event.

She won a gold medal for the Team Event; silver in a three-man team match and also for finishing second in a match up involving the event’s top six bowlers.

She also picked up a bronze in the doubles section.

Amy’s mum Joanne Tumilty said: “Both me and her dad Wayne Teal are so proud of her.”

To qualify, Amy finished in third place in a day-long trial against England’s top 20 under-19s.

In future she will move up to the Under 21s team.

The talented bowler will be back in competition action again later this month in Poole as she tries to rack up enough ranking points to put her in contention to represent England in the European Youth Championships.

Amy, who attends Hartlepool Sixth Form College, said: “There is a tournament pretty much every month so I will still be busy playing that for ranking points.”

National selectors will also make their judgement after a day of trials.

Amy added: “This will be my second time at the European trials. I finished eight in the rankings this season.

“The selectors pick a squad of six from 20 bowlers. I think I have got a better chance than most of being selected but it just depends how I bowl on the day.”

Amy first started training to represent County Durham at the age of 13, when she was the youngest to represent the county.

Her first England call up came in 2014 when she competed in the World Sports Festival, in Vienna, Austria.

Sunderland Excel Youth Bowling Club is open to anyone aged five to 18.