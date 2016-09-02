Have your say on latest stage of Church Street regeneration plans

People are being encouraged to have their say on plans for a revamp of the Church Street area of Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Borough Council is set to receive almost £5.5 million of funding to help to transform Church Street through the creation of an Innovation and Skills Quarter.

It forms part of the Hartlepool Regeneration Masterplan aimed at sparking regeneration, jobs creation and ensuring future prosperity.

Two drop-in sessions have been announced for residents and businesses to comment on proposed public realm improvements.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chair of the council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “The aim is to breathe new life into Church Street but retain and build upon the area’s heritage and historical past and I hope people will seize the opportunity to have their say at these consultation events.

“We are striving to create a vibrant environment where creative industries can thrive, providing new job opportunities for local people.”

The drop -in sessions will be held on Wednesday, September 7, at 3pm to 7pm at Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square; and Thursday 8 September at 2pm to 6pm in the main atrium at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

The Church Street plans have been boosted by a new £11m Cleveland College of Art and Design building and the purchase of the former General Post Office in Whitby Street, which is planned to be converted into start-up business units specialising in creative industries.

People can also complete an online survey at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/church-street-improvements