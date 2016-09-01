Health chiefs making plans ahead of doctors’ strike

Health bosses in Hartlepool are putting plans in place to deal with a five day strike.

The British Medical Association has confirmed junior doctors in England will take further industrial action.

We are currently working through contingency plans Deepak Dwarakanath

They will stage a full withdrawal of labour for five days, between the hours of 8am and 5pm from Monday, September 12, to Friday, September 16, and this will be followed by further dates, which have yet to be confirmed.

The move follows a vote by junior doctors in July to reject the proposed changes to their contracts. The BMA says the government is still refusing to acknowledge junior doctors’ concerns and continuing with plans to impose the contract in October.

Deepak Dwarakanath, medical director at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are currently working through contingency plans to ensure we safely provide the right level of care to our patients.

“If you have an appointment or surgery planned for this time, you should arrive for your appointment unless you are contacted by the trust.

“People are reminded to use accident and emergency appropriately, and if you have a minor illness or injury, please make use of your local pharmacy, walk in centre or GP and have a well-stocked medicine and first aid cabinet at home.”

The Patients Association says the strikes could have a catastrophic impact on patients.