Kind-hearted USA Pools supporters send tickets across The Pond

Kind-hearted Pools supporters from across the pond are set to ensure some of the town’s most vulnerable youngsters can watch their favourite team.

Some of Hartlepool United’s America-base supporters have linked up with the club and Hartlepool Borough Council to provide match tickets.

We know these places will prove invaluable and would like to thank HUFC and USA Pools on behalf of the youngsters Lucy Cumming

The USA Pools Supporters’ Group meet up in Prost Grill & Garten in New York every week to listen to the action online and follow Pools’ progress in League Two.

To further strengthen their connection with Pools and the town, they have bought season tickets for the past two campaigns, before donating them to worthy causes in Hartlepool.

This term, they have linked them up with Hartlepool Borough Council’s Child and Adult Services, who will oversee the donation of tickets for each game to vulnerable pupils across the town’s schools.

Education officer Lucy Cumming said: “We are delighted that Hartlepool United and USA Pools have provided tickets which we can use as a reward for behaviour, attendance and achievement.

“Most of these children have rarely had the opportunity to feel part of the wider community or to experience that level of unity.

“We know these places will prove invaluable, and would like to thank HUFC and USA Pools on behalf of the youngsters.”

Pat Finley, who formed USA Pools back in 2014, may be 3,500 miles away from Victoria Park, but his passion for the club is unquestionable.

He is hooked on all things Pools, and is delighted to be able to do something to back the club and the town.

He said: “USA Pools are thrilled to be able to provide tickets to home matches through Hartlepool Borough Council.

“This is our third season working with the club on this initiative and we are very glad that the tickets will be going to vulnerable pupils in the town.

“I wish I could be at every match, but the reality is I cannot. As a group, USA Pools feel that there is no better substitute for our voice at a match than the voice of young people cheering on Pools.

“By partnering with the club and the Education Office for Vulnerable Pupils, the USA Pools are able to strengthen our connection with both the club and the community.

“We look forward to hearing those voices as we listen to Pools matches over here in New York on Pools PlayerHD. Never Say Die!”

Other supporters of the club are able to connect with those in the USA Pools group online.

To do so, visit their social media platforms on Facebook by searching for ‘USA Pools’ or on Twitter, @USAPools.