Man, 22, dies off Hartlepool Marina after fall from fishing boat

A 22-year-old man has died after a fall from a fishing boat in Hartlepool, police have confirmed.

Cleveland Police officers were called to the town''s marina earlier this evening, after a man fell from a fishing boat.

A statement on the force's Facebook page said: "The 22-year-old man was fishing with his brother, nephew and a female at 7.25pm when his foot got tangled in the ropes of the fishing net and he fell into the water.

"He was in the water for a very short time before the RNLI came to his aid. Air ambulance were alerted and attended along with the coastguard who also assisted with his rescue but unfortunately the young man died.

"Other family members have now also been informed of the tragedy."

Read more: Rescue teams pull man from the sea off Hartlepool

Speaking to the Mail earlier tonight, a spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 6.55pm to say a man had been pulled from the water.

"The patient was at Hartlepool Lifeboat Station. We sent a rapid response paramadic, a double-crewed ambulance and called out the Great North Air Ambulance."