Man, 22, dies off Hartlepool Marina after fall from fishing boat - investigation launched

A 22-year-old man has died after a fall from a fishing boat in Hartlepool, police have confirmed.

Cleveland Police officers were called to the town's marina on Friday night, after a man fell from a fishing boat.

A statement on the force's Facebook page said: "The 22-year-old man was fishing with his brother, nephew and a female at 7.25pm when his foot got tangled in the ropes of the fishing net and he fell into the water.

"He was in the water for a very short time before the RNLI came to his aid. Air ambulance were alerted and attended along with the coastguard who also assisted with his rescue but unfortunately the young man died.

"Other family members have now also been informed of the tragedy."

Inspector Ashley Harvey, of Cleveland Police, said: "There is currently an investigation underway between the police and the Marine Accident Investigation branch to investigate the circumstances around the incident.

"Further details should be released later."