New £1.5million housing scheme for over 55s in Hartlepool is praised by MP

Hartlepool MP Iain Wright has hailed a new £1.5million housing scheme designed to help those aged over 55 stay independent for as long as possible.

North Star housing association has created 16 new bungalows on previously undeveloped land in Eskdale Road.

The new builds include two properties which have been specially designed for full wheelchair accessibility.

All of the new homes, developed by Gus Robinson Developments, are energy efficient and have their own private gardens.

The wheelchair accessible bungalows include specially adapted features designed to make life as easy and independent as possible for residents.

These include carports and height adjustable kitchens.

Town MP Mr Wright visited the new development and said: “It’s fantastic to see North Star making a £1.5million investment in our local community in Hartlepool.

“The new builds for over 55s at Eskdale Road are a welcome addition to the town’s housing stock, providing much-needed accommodation for older people and giving them the support they need to continue to lead independent lives in their own homes.

“I also welcome the fact that the builder and much of the work through the construction supply chain used Hartlepool companies and labour, providing a much needed boost to the town’s economy.”

Angela Lockwood, chief executive of North Star housing association, said: “We’re delighted to provide such vital accommodation for local residents in Hartlepool.

“The bungalows are designed to meet the diverse needs of over 55s, and contain a range of features that help promote independence, choice and control.

“With the threat of funding cuts looming over us, it’s hard to see how developments like this will continue.

“There’s a real need for accommodation that’s adapted to meet the needs of an aging, evolving population, and we’re proud that we have been able to deliver this here at Eskdale Road in Hartlepool.

“Our approach has always been to provide housing that helps keep older and disabled people living independently through well-designed and well-maintained schemes, along with providing accommodation that bridges the gap for younger adults who have left care or need additional support.

“We want this to continue, and we want to be able to keep providing a range of housing options to meet the needs of the people living in our communities.”

For more information go to www.northstarhg.co.uk.