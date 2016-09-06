North East comic Chris Ramsey is coming home for arena debut

North East funnyman Chris Ramsey will be back on home turf next year.

The Hebburn star will headline the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle for the first time on Saturday, May 6.

General manager Ailsa Oliver said: "We cannot wait to welcome him to his home stage for a night of Geordie comedy as only Chris can."

Tickets costing from £17.50 will go on sale from 10am on Friday and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.