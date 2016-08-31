Police are trying to trace a taxi driver following a knife incident in Hartlepool

An appeal has been issued by police to trace a taxi driver after a man was threatened with a knife in Hartlepool.

The incident happened between 9.30pm and 10pm on Monday, August 29, when the 31-year-old victim was approached by a man outside Tesco Express in Throston and threatened him with a knife.

Both men got into a taxi to the victim’s home in the Deer Park area of Hartlepool where the suspect stole a small amount of cash and golf clubs. The golf clubs were later recovered nearby.

Officers would like to speak to the taxi driver as it is believed that he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Simon Clark on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.