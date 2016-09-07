Star Wars characters go down a storm at Hartlepool museum

The force was strong with visitors to Hartlepool’s Heugh Battery Museum when Star Wars characters landed.

Favourites including dastardly Darth Vader, new baddie on the block Kylo Ren and bounty hunter Boba Fett entertained fans.

Star Wars characters from the 99th Garrison at the Heugh Battery Museum.

Star Wars-based costume group the 99th Garrison were the highlight of the themed day at the landmark historic site.

Sadly, the characters, who also featured stormtroopers and a jawa scavenger, had to leave earlier than expected due to rain.

Star Wars fans also enjoyed an exhibition which featured original war weapons that provided the inspirations for sci-fi versions in the original Star Wars which came out in 1976.

Museum manager Diane Stephens said: “A lot of families that came stayed and looked around the other exhibits in the museum and enjoyed themselves.

“We had a really successful Doctor Who day earlier in the summer and the feedback we got was that people would like to see Star Wars.

“The 99th Garrison kindly offered to come along.”

Diane added the aim of such theme days is to attract people who might not normally visit the Headland museum.

It is site of the only gun battery in the UK to fire its guns in anger during the 1914 shelling of the North East coast.

“We are just trying to raise awareness that the museum is here and it is for families to come and enjoy and to reach a different demographic,” added Diane.

“We had an exhibition of original First and Second World War weapons of the kind which were used in the movies.

“We also had Star Wars related merchandise stalls selling pictures, movie stills and T-shirts.”

The 99th Garrison is the largest independent Star Wars costume group in the UK with bases all over the country and are in much demand for public events and fundraisers.

They said on their Facebook page: “We had a good time while the weather held but the Empire doesn’t control the weather....yet.”

The Heugh Battery Museum is open Thursday to Sunday, 10am-3.30pm, all year round except over Christmas.