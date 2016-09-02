Submit your nominations for the Hartlepool Civic Society awards

Residents are being urged to submit their nominations for the Hartlepool Civic Society awards.

The annual awards recognise projects completed by individuals, organisations or companies, which have enhanced the borough.

Categories include conservation, new building, and environment improvement. All nominations undergo an inspection by the executive committee, who later decides which entries should receive a certificate or trophy.

Previous winners have been the Morison Hall, Hartlepool College of Further Education, and Titan House.

The awards evening will be held at the end of October when certificates and trophies will be presented.

The society has asked that nominations should be sent by September 15 via email to: hpoolcivsociety@onetel.com.