Teacher returns to her roots by launching art classes for toddlers

A teacher is launching award-winning art classes for children.

Kiri Dowens, 28, has just returned to the North East after teaching in Kuwait for three years.

Kiri Dowens is bringing the art classes to Hartlepool.

After coming home, she came across the ARTventurers franchise, and decided to become a part of their team.

Kiri, from South Shields, is now set to bring the classes to Hartlepool in a range of venues.

She said: “I am excited to be bringing the classes to Hartlepool as there does not seem to be many classes like mine in the area.

“While there are plenty of great toddler classes which include a range of things singing and dancing to messy play, there does not seem to be any classes with a specialisum like ours.”

Kiri left the country for South Africa in 2007 to work in an orphanage, and then lived in Hull during her time at university there before moving to Kuwait to teach.

Her classes are for children of all ages. She runs weekly Baby ARTventurers classes for those aged between six and 18 months, and Little ARTventurers classes for children aged 18 months to four years.

Family ARTventurers classes are for those aged between six months and seven years, while there are holiday sessions for older children.

The classes follow a different theme each week, exploring different art and craft materials and techniques.

The weekly term time sessions for children aged six months and older start in September at Grange Road Methodist Church (Mondays), Blackhall Community Centre, on Hesleden Road (Wednesdays), Owton Manor Community Centre, on Wynyard Road (Fridays) and Castle Eden Village Hall, on Stockton Road (Saturdays).

Kiri will launch a series of themed holiday sessions this year. Term time classes begin at Owton Manor Community Centre on Friday.

Full details of the classes can be found at www.artventurers.co.uk/hartlepool or by calling 07714 935733.