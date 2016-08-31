Teenager missing from Hartlepool

Police are appealing for help to trace a teenager who has gone missing from Hartlepool.

Officers are asking for information as to the whereabouts of 16-year-old Amy Hatch who has been missing for 24 hours having left her home in the town's York Rd yesterday.

She is around 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build with long blond hair, she was wearing blue jeggings and white plimsolls and was carrying a lime green flowery bag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.