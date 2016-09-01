Tyre shredding machine catches fire at Niramax in Hartlepool

Fire crews were called to the Niramax plant in Hartlepool after a tyre shredding machine caught fire.

Crews from Stranton, Billingham rushed to the scene while the hydraulic platform from Saltburn station was also used.

Three jets and the platform were used to put out the fire, which broke out shortly before 10am this morning.

The tyre shredding machine was 20% damaged by fire and 20% damaged by heat.

No-one is believed to have been injured.