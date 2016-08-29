What will the weather be like for the last days of the summer holidays?

As the kids prepare to go back to school they can enjoy the last few days of the summer holidays as the warm weather looks set to continue.

The Met Office has confirmed that families can look forward to barbecue weather for the Bank Holiday Monday and throughout the rest of the week, as temperatures look set to peak at 21C on Tuesday and will stay around 18C until Sunday.

Although remaining mainly warm and dry, the Met Office has warned that the best of the weather will be at the start of the week, as some showers are expected on Friday.

Met Office operational meteorologist Martin Bowles said: "Monday is looking like a good day.

"Most people are going to have dry weather with plenty of sunshine conducive to enjoying the Bank Holiday outside.

"The rest of the week is also looking quite good."

Experts say that despite Tuesday getting off to a cloudy start, that cloud is expected to thin and break to allow some bright or sunny spells. Then on Wednesday rain will spread from the west, clearing to showers during afternoon.

Thursday will also be warm and cloudy but remaining dry through to Friday when rain will arrive from the west .

