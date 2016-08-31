Wynyard Hall to open historic glasshouse after more than 70 years

One of the UK’s biggest garden glasshouses is to open its doors to the public after 70 years following a £160,000 restoration.

Wynyard Hall luxury hotel and spa has restored the feature to its original Victorian glory as part of an ongoing £6 million investment.

The glasshouse project has created new jobs and apprenticeship opportunities and the results will go on show to the public on Sunday, September 11, when it will host family entertainment, an appearance from CBeebies favourite Mr Bloom and more.

It will be the first time the building which dates back to the 1840s has been seen by the public since it fell into disrepair in the 1940s.

Managers hope it will prove a popular tourist draw and the development forms part of the new Walled Garden which opened last year, realising Sir John Hall’s long-term personal ambition to create one of the UK’s finest rose gardens.

The glasshouse project, which also features a potting shed and edible garden, is part of Sir John’s daughter Allison Antonopoulos’s own vision to extend the Wynyard estate even further.

“The Glasshouse and Edible Garden will be a place to inspire people who share my passion for horticulture, cookery and floristry,” said Allison, who is also managing director of the four-star hotel.

“We have created a whole host of events that will be held in the glasshouse, which is a fabulous, vast space – perfect for group activities.”

Food grown in the garden will be used in the estate’s Wellington Restaurant and Café.

Paul Mackings, chief executive of Wynyard Hall, said: “We have gone back to our Victorian roots here at the Wynyard Estate.

“Visitors will be able to purchase the fresh produce at the Farm Shop and Potting Shed. It really is as fresh as you can get.”

Wynyard’s garden already produces a diverse range of produce from artichokes, asparagus, beetroot, courgettes, to squashes, parsnips, wild white strawberries and every herb imaginable.

Gardeners say the variety will now grow even more as the estate starts developing its own unusual varieties of fruit and veg.

A number of volunteer opportunities have also been created offering the chance to learn from Wynyard Hall’s knowledgeable gardening team.

It is the third phase of The Garden’s project and part of a bigger £6 million investment in the estate.

Allison said: “The legacy of the Wynyard Estate is really important to us as a family. Some time ago I recognised the need to create a sustainable development that will ensure Wynyard Hall is maintained for future generations.”