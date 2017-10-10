Long queue as Hartlepool United fans claim cup tickets

Hartlepool United fans are up for the magic of the FA Cup as tickets went on sale this morning.

Eager supporters were up early to queue up outside Victoria Park and secure tickets for Saturday's cup tie at South Shields.

Pools have been allocated 405 tickets for the game and the line stretched from the ticket office back to the club car park.

Among them was fan Mark Carroll, 39, who had been in the queue since 7am.

He said: "I go to all the games and just wanted to guarantee my ticket because only 405 are available.

"I was here about 7am but people at the front had been here since about two o'clock in the morning."

Mark, of Dunston Road, who works for the council, is expecting it to be a tight match.

He said: "I don't think we should underestimate South Shields at all.

"It might even need a replay to get through.

"It is a big game for them, but hopefully we have just got enough to get through. We have got to take the game seriously."

South Shields are the current holders of the FA Vase trophy after beating Cleethorpes Town 4-0 at Wembley in May.

Also in the queue for a ticket was Pools season ticket holder Audrey MacDonald, of Hart Lane.

She said: "I got here at twenty to nine and we started off in the car park. I didn't think we would be quite so far back.

"It will be a hard game but hopefully we can just squeeze past them but it is not going to be an easy game.

"I think they have only lost once in the last three years at home.

"But we are several leagues above them so hopefully we can do it."

The Fourth Qualifying Round tie kicks off at 3pm on Saturday at Mariners Park.

Tickets to Hartlepool supporters are limited to one per season ticket holder on a first come first served baisis.

They are £10 for adults, £7 for concessions and £3 for under 16s.