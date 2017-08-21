Long-serving Hartlepool volunteer honoured after retiring for second time

When Matt Stoves retired from teaching in 1998, he looked around for something to help fill his time.

That’s why, for the past 19 years, he has been volunteering for both Hartlepool Carers and Alice House Hospice.

Matt joined Alice House when it was based in Hutton Avenue, collecting patients from their homes and taking them to the day care and hospice services.

In that time he has helped thousands of patients who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to attend.

When services were relocated to the current site in Wells Avenue, and again when the new Holistic Wellbeing Centre was built in 2014, Matt was on hand to make sure patients got where they needed to be.

Healthcare assistant Jan Dunn said: “Matt has become part of our fixtures and fittings.

“It is nice that he has memories of the old building and it shows how things have changed for the better over recent years.

“We will miss his jolly face, and I am sure the patients will miss him too.

“We wish Matt all the very best.”

Matt is retiring for the second time, aged 75, and this time he is hoping to spend more time enjoying gardening and the sunshine.

“To say farewell,” added Jan, “Matt came in to daycare one last time, where he was presented with an award and said goodbye to patients and staff.