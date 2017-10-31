'Lorri' the kitten has leg amputated after getting trapped inside lorry engine

A 10-week old kitten who had his leg amputated has found a home with the lorry driver who saved his life.

The black and white cat, nicknamed Lorri by veterinary staff, had travelled 30 miles trapped inside the engine of a 44-tonne articulated lorry before he was freed by its driver.

Lorri was rescued from inside a lorry's engine.

Anthony Anderson was uncoupling his lorry in Washington when he heard a meowing coming from inside the vehicle.

He said: “Earlier in the day I’d been tipping the lorry in Hartlepool and saw two cats run underneath my cab. I saw one run off and assumed they’d both disappeared.

“I drove on to Washington to do the swap and heard meowing. I spent my lunch break trying to find him and get him out.

“I don’t know where he was while I was driving but I found him sat on top of the air filter box which gets very hot.

Lorri has found a new home with the driver who rescued him.

“He was really scared and when I eventually got hold of him he took a chunk out of my finger! He was so frightened.”

Anthony called the RSPCA for help, and Rowena Proctor, RSPCA animal collection officer, rushed the kitten to the vet.

She said: “His front leg was badly injured, the fur and skin had all come away and it was bleeding. It was awful.

“Sadly, he had to have the leg amputated which was paid for by our Sunderland, Hartlepool & South Tyneside branch and he’s now at RSPCA Northumberland West where staff said he’s doing well on three legs.”

Lorri wasn’t wearing a collar and hadn’t been microchipped - so if he isn't claimed, Anthony and his family have offered him a forever home with them in Hartlepool.

He said: “He could have got his leg trapped in the drive shaft. I feel bad because I didn’t thoroughly check the lorry over before leaving Hartlepool.

“I didn’t want him to be stuck in a rescue centre for too long so we decided to offer him a home.”

Lorri, who has been renamed Lucky by Anthony, can go to live with the lorry driver, his partner Hayley and six-year-old daughter, Susannah-Lou, at their home once he is fit and well enough, and the branch have carried out all the appropriate checks.

ACO Proctor added: “Little Lorri was very lucky to survive this adventure so his new name definitely suits him.

"I’m so pleased that he has a new home lined up and that this rather dramatic tale has a happy ending.”

