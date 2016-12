Motorists are facing delays after a lorry overturned on a busy road.

It happened on the southbound carriageway of the A1 between Bowburn and Bradbury.

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for journeys.

Highways England tweeted: "Overturned lorry #A1M closed southbound between J61#Bowburn + J60 #Bradbury Pls allow extra travel time, delays expected."