Loving tributes in memory of brave Oliver

Tributes have been pouring in for an inspirational youngster who lost his battle for life.

Three-year-old Peterlee boy, Oliver Osborn, was severely disabled and suffered from an aggressive form of epilepsy, causing up to 100 seizures a day.

Another little angel needed in heaven Barbara Curry

Devoted parents, Rik and Danielle Osborn of Wadham Close, said he became really ill and was rushed to the RVI, but his condition deteriorated and he died shortly after on September 19.

Rik, 32, who was full-time carer to Oliver, said: “It all became a bit too much for him. He has done so well to make it as far as he did.

“He wasn’t hard to look after, he was our son and you just get on and deal with things. We just involved him in everyday family life. It is so hard now and we will miss him every day.”

During his young life he inspired people to raise more than £40,000 in his name for a variety of charities.

Messages of support have been left on social media for Oliver and his devastated family, Rik, mum Danielle, 30, and his brothers Charlie, five, and nine-month-old Elliot.

Joyce Maddison, said: “RIP Oliver you will always be thought about and always remembered, thinking of all your family at this sad time.”

Allison Scott, added: “My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very sad time sleep tight you gorgeous little boy xxxxx.”

David Johnson, said: “Sleep tight little man. will never forget our brief encounter x.”

Michelle Louise Green, said: “RIP Oliver, thinking of all your family and friends, god has gained a beautiful angel xxx.”

