Loyal RNLI crewmen recognised for their eight decades of combined life saving efforts

A trio of life saving volunteers has been presented with awards for a combined service of 80 years.

Hartlepool RNLI team members Robbie Maiden, Tommy Price and Mike Craddy received their badges at the Ferry Road lifeboat station to commemorate the milestone.

I joined the RNLI to give something back and it has been an immensely satisfying job over the years. Mike Craddy

Offshore client representative Robbie 50, followed his father by signing up to the charity at 17.

He said: “It’s like having a second family but most important of all is playing a part in saving someone’s life or simply helping people who are in trouble at sea.

“My time here has been, and still is, a very rewarding experience.”

Retired print room technician Mike, 60, has completed 20 years of service and said: “I have seen many changes in both technology and the fantastic standard of training that the institute provide.

“Having such dedicated crew members over the years has helped make my job running the station very satisfying.

“I joined the RNLI to give something back and it has been an immensely satisfying job over the years.”

Tommy, 72, has been a member for 30 years and is now an admin assistant at the station.

He said: “Overall it has been a very enjoyable experience, playing a small or large part in helping people in trouble at sea is what being part of the RNLI is all about.”

He added he enjoyed watching new volunteers develop their skills and progress through the ranks.