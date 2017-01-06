Machete-wielding man who sparked police siege is spared a prison sentence

A man who sparked a siege while armed with a machete has been spared jail.

Adam Trainor, 29, had taken a drugs overdose in a bid to kill himself, and his girlfriend called 999 but he refused help.

The ambulance service summoned police, but when officers entered the address he produced a 3ft machete and he began waving it wildly over his head yelling Get Out.

Prosecutor Rachel Masters told Teesside Crown Court that the officers re-grouped outside and the siege lasted for several hours until Trainor gave up the machete at 8.4am on November 6.

She said: “He was suicidal after taking a large amount of medication.

“His girlfriend said ‘He wants to kill himself, he’s taken a lot of tablets and washed it down with morphine’.”

Trainor said that his father was in hospital suffering from cancer, his mother had died not long before and he had lost his job, said Stephen Constantine, defending.

His father died a fortnight after the incident at Trainor’s home in Thorpe Street, Hartlepool.

Trainor was rushed to the University Hospital of North Tees where he was kept in for 10 days.

Mr Constantine said Trainor’s life has now turned around and he is next week he was due to start a new job in Essex.

Trainor, now of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

He pleaded guilty to common assault, and the Crown accepted his pleas of not guilty to affray and actual bodily harm assault.