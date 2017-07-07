Macie’s Hartlepool Carnival mascot idea is a winner

A fishy looking character will take pride of place in this year’s Hartlepool Carnival parade.

A new mascot called Cod Head will walk through the streets of the Headland at the head of the procession on Carnival Day.

2017 Headland Carnival mascot design created by St Begas primary school pupils Macie Owen. Picture by FRANK REID

It is the brainchild of 10-year-old Macie Owen, who goes to St Bega’s RC Primary School.

Hartlepool Carnival Committee asked pupils from St Bega’s and St Helen’s primary schools to come up with a design for a new carnival mascot in a competition.

Carnival organisers held a workshop for children in the Headland’s Town Square and also visited both schools to inspire the young artists.

Kevin Jones, a member of the committee, said they were very pleased with the level and standard of entries.

He said: “It was a good response, we got a lot of entries. We were over the moon.

“It had to be something related to Hartlepool. The committee then picked the best one that fitted that and that we could design.

“The winning entry is going to be designed. We have got a lady to design it and is going to get dressed up in it and will lead the carnival this year.”

For coming up with the winning design, Macie was presented with four tickets for Hartlepool’s Vue cinema with snacks.

Hundreds of people will get to see Cod Head – a nickname for Headlanders – on parade day, which this year is on Saturday, August 12.

Organisers are also encouraging teams to enter decorated floats. The best will receive £300 first prize.

Brochures with full details of this year’s carnival events are due to be out soon, and wilol also be available on its Facebook Page.