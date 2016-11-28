Magic potions and wizardry for visitors to Hartlepool forest school

Magic potions and wizardry were on the cards for visitors to an innovative outdoor learning area at a Hartlepool school.

The Forest School project at Rossmere Primary School has hosted a number of Harry Potter-themed sessions for hundreds of children during the last two months.

Photo captions: Hartlepool Mayor Councillor Rob Cook meets children at the Forest School project at Rossmere Primary School.

Activities included Quidditch training, potion mixing, wand and broom making, cooking toffee apples and making spiced apple punch around a campfire, as well as taking part in a range of ghoulish games.

Children also got the chance to meet the Mayor of Hartlepool, CounRob Cook, when he dropped in to visit them.

The Forest School project has been developed on a former playing field at the corner of Callander Road and Catcote Road. The site has been turned into a natural learning environment featuring an outdoor eco-classroom, hundreds of trees and shrubs, a wetland area, a pond-dipping platform, a fire pit, meadows, areas for den building, a ravine and a type of Central Asian nomad tent known as a yurt.

Forest School manager Chris Skelly said: “The activities proved really popular with 660 children from 10 schools in Hartlepool, Billingham and Stockton taking part in more than 15 separate two-hour sessions.

“In fact, we had to arrange extra sessions because the initial advertised ones sold out very quickly.

“We were also delighted to be able to welcome the Mayor of Hartlepool and on the day the children present thoroughly enjoyed their time with him.”

Coun Cook said: “The Forest School project is of huge benefit to children in Hartlepool and beyond. It was great to see children learning and enjoying themselves outdoors and I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making the project such a big success.”

For more information about the Forest School project contact Chris Skelly on (01429) 282366.

