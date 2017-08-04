Major consultation launched into roads including A19 and a new Tees crossing

People can find out more about a series of proposed improvements to the Tees Valley road network at a special event next week.

The public engagement session – one of five arranged by the Tees Valley Combined Authority – will take place on Monday, August 7, from 11am-2pm in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Proposals for better transport links across the Tees Valley, including a new River Tees crossing to take pressure off the existing A19 Tees flyover and improvements to the A66 and A1(M), will be on display at the event.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, Hartlepool Borough Council’s transport lead on the combined authority, said: “A lot of work, funded by the Department of Transport and supported by the Tees Valley Combined Authority, the area’s five local authorities and Highways England, has already been carried out to get to this position.

“A modern road network that is able to deal with current and future traffic volumes is vital if the Tees Valley is to continue to develop and prosper economically.

“Such a road network is key to unlocking the potential of industrial sites in Hartlepool and across the Tees Valley, including Hartlepool’s port.

“I hope Hartlepool people will take the opportunity to find out more about the plans by coming along to Monday’s event.”

It comes after the Mail revealed that proposals to create a new £18m bypass on the outskirts of Hartlepool could see a new bridge created over the A19.

The new bypass around Elwick is one of the key features of Hartlepool Borough Council’s new Local Plan.

Talks have been ongoing between Hartlepool Borough Council and the Highways Agency, which has secured funding to look at design options for the creation of a grade separated junction.