Major route in and out of the town is set to be closed for work

The eastbound carriageway of the A689 into Hartlepool will be closed for part of this weekend for re-surfacing.

Hartlepool Borough Council is carrying out work and the road will be closed between the Wolviston roundabout and Sappers Corner at Greatham from 8pm today until around 6am on Sunday.

There will be access to Newton Bewley but all Hartlepool-bound traffic will be re-routed along Seal Sands Road and Tees Road at the Wolviston roundabout. Diversion signs will be in place.

The council has apologised for the inconvenience that the resurfacing works cause and thanked motorists in advance for their co-operation.

These works were scheduled for last October but had to be postponed due to forecasted bad weather. Similar resurfacing work along a stretch of the westbound carriageway has already been carried out.